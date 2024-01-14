Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Grows By 13.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,836,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of VCLT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. 2,190,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $83.22.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3286 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
