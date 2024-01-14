Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of VGASW remained flat at $0.12 during midday trading on Friday. Verde Clean Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth about $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134,728 shares during the last quarter.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

