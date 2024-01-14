Short Interest in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Rises By 15.6%

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days.

UroGen Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of URGN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 107,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,160. UroGen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URGN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the third quarter worth $20,787,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 813,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

