China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

