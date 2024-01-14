Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 483,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,206,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after acquiring an additional 249,758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.07. 2,306,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

