Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in M.D.C. by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,399. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.57.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

