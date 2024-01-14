Adirondack Trust Co. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,911,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 135,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 89,049 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIN. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen raised Albany International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

AIN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,213. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $115.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.96 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.91%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

