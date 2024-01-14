Bank of Stockton Sells 350 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

