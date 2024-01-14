Bank of Stockton Decreases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $133.08 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

