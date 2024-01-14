Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.86 and a 200 day moving average of $234.93. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.