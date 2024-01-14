Adirondack Trust Co. Has $930,000 Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded up $9.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $683.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $683.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

