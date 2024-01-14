Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $55,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $94.87. 1,572,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.