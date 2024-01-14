Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 6,102 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.16% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $76,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,124. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

