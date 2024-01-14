Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 572 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,489,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,722,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

TXN stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,205,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

