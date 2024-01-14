Meritage Portfolio Management Decreases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.91 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.