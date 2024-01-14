Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 674 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

