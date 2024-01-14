Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.13 million, a PE ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $3.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

