Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

