Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Holdings Boosted by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,630,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $33.17 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

