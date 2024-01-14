Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $78,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.39. The company had a trading volume of 572,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,156. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.15 and its 200 day moving average is $197.05.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

