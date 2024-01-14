Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $41.79 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

