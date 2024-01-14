Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Shares of VNQI opened at $41.79 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.