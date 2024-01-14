UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.75 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00009432 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and approximately $903,199.39 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00166940 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,923,228 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 927,923,562.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.03871112 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $755,084.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.