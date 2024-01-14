Ninepoint Partners LP Buys 8,000,000 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy comprises approximately 12.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 3.03% of Crescent Point Energy worth $132,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $84,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,048.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after buying an additional 3,774,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,053.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,728,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 2,601,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 2,012,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -23.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

