Ninepoint Partners LP Lowers Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ninepoint Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.84. 1,472,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.79.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.