Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,021 shares during the period. Chord Energy makes up about 1.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,313. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHRD

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.60. 371,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,003. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.