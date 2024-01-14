Ninepoint Partners LP Has $247,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,749,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $131.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.