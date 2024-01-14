Ninepoint Partners LP Lowers Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $129,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after buying an additional 1,278,566 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after buying an additional 1,201,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

