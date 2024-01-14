5,534 Shares in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,135. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

