Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $109,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,696. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 365.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

