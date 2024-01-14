iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,676,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,921 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $185,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after purchasing an additional 835,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

