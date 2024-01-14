Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 34,903 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,408,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,903 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $129,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. 18,785,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

