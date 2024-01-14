Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.19% of Palo Alto Networks worth $138,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.24. 3,195,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,225. The company has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.54 and a 1 year high of $330.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,576 shares of company stock worth $118,482,205 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.95.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

