OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000. KE comprises 1.0% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Shares of BEKE opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

