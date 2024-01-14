OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 4,600 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. FormFactor comprises approximately 0.6% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 241,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth $427,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $171.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.34 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,986 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $384,729.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,813.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,441. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

