OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. ARM accounts for about 1.3% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $19,833,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $4,817,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $4,014,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $2,944,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $1,574,000.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 64.73.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at 70.00 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 78.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 64.61.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. ARM’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.