Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Makes New $5.16 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Synopsys accounts for about 4.1% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $494.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $327.56 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

