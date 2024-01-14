Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. ON Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.2% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1,826.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

