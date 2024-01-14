AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Trading Down 4.0 %

AN stock traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.73. 409,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,312. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.31 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

