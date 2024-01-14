Leisure Capital Management Acquires 428 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.0 %

PEG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,836,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,458. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

