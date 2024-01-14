Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $236.77 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.32 and a 200 day moving average of $235.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,992,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

