Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,633. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

