biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 488,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

biote Stock Up 0.4 %

BTMD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 210,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. biote has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts predict that biote will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

biote Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of biote by 1,428.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

