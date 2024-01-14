biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 488,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
biote Stock Up 0.4 %
BTMD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 210,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.60 million, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. biote has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.22.
biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts predict that biote will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
biote Company Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
