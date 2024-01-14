Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 413,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,075,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,720 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,371,000 after purchasing an additional 444,299 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 709,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 569,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 264,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.6 %

BWMN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

