BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BT Brands Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of BTBD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.64. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

Get BT Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.