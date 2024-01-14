BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BuzzFeed

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

BZFDW remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 19,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,458. BuzzFeed has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

