Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Bridgford Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BRID traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120. Bridgford Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Bridgford Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

