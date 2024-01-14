OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $5.94 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000. PDD accounts for approximately 4.1% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PDD by 61.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDD by 6.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PDD by 34.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in PDD by 83.4% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in PDD by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.26. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.78.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

