Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.93 and a 200-day moving average of $205.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $219.90.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

