OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the period. XPeng comprises 1.8% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $8,291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 46.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter worth about $14,974,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 4,512.8% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 727,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 711,718 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $29,830,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

Shares of XPEV opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.03. XPeng Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

