CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 27,396 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $39.35.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.